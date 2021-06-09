Search for rogue soldier and terrorist suspect intensifies
The search continues for Jürgen Conings, the heavily armed soldier, who went AWOL several weeks ago. Scores of soldiers joined police officers in Limburg today to search for any trace of the terrorist suspect.
Police and soldiers gathered at the Genk football stadium before heading out to search towards As and Zutendaal. Whether there is any new precise information that triggered today’s search is unclear.
Conings disappeared in mid-May with weapons and ammunition stolen from the army base in Leopoldsburg. No trace of the man has been seen since.