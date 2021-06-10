Backpack with ammunition found in search for AWOL soldier
A backpack containing ammunition used by hunters was recovered during yesterday’s ongoing search for terrorist suspect Jürgen Conings. The soldier disappeared from Leopoldsburg army base (Limburg) with an arsenal of weapons including four anti-tank rockets on 17 May.
The search concentrated on Dilsen-Stokkem in Limburg Province. It’s here, in the vicinity of the High Kempen nature park that the soldier abandoned his car. A black backback was found on the grass.