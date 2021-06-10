Corona update: all key indicators lower

By 8 June 5,274,460 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 57.2% of adults. 2,671,251 had got their second shot.

In the week to 9 June on average 64 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 20% on the week.

On Wednesday 65 patients were hospitalised. 94 were discharged.

852 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 24% on the week. 309 are in intensive care. 184 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 6 June on average 12 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure down 14% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 6 June, 1,286 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 25% on the week.

On average 44,400 tests are carried out each day in the week to 6 June. The figure is up 2% on the week. 3.4% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.85. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 85 others and the epidemic is shrinking.