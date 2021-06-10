Corona update: all key indicators lower
The number of Covid patients in hospitals continues to fall as does the number of new cases of coronavirus recorded each day. Fewer tests are coming back positive.
By 8 June 5,274,460 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 57.2% of adults. 2,671,251 had got their second shot.
In the week to 9 June on average 64 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 20% on the week.
On Wednesday 65 patients were hospitalised. 94 were discharged.
852 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 24% on the week. 309 are in intensive care. 184 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.
In the week to 6 June on average 12 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure down 14% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 6 June, 1,286 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 25% on the week.
On average 44,400 tests are carried out each day in the week to 6 June. The figure is up 2% on the week. 3.4% of tests came back positive.
Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.85. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 85 others and the epidemic is shrinking.