Legoland Discovery Center comes to Brussels

The Discovery Center will cover 3,000 square metres. Dockx Bruxsel already accommodates a cinema and adventure park. The shopping centre attracted fewer visitors than expected when it opened. At the start of 2020 it seemed now have found a new impetus, but was then hit by the corona crisis.

Merlin Entertainments and Lego are as yet providing few details about their plans. Several months ago Lego announced its intention to build an outdoor Belgian Legoland. Caterpillar’s former plant at Gosselies near Charleroi seemed the key candidate. It’s unclear whether the Brussels attraction replaces these plans. Belgium’s biggest Lego store opened in the Belgian and Flemish capital last March.

The City of Brussels is pleased with the new Discovery project that enhances recreational opportunities along the canal that already boasts a train museum.