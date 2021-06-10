Partial solar eclipse creates great excitement across Flanders
Today’s partial eclipse of the sun was visible in many places across Flanders. At Observatory Mira in Grimbergen (Flemish Brabant) members of the public were able to admire this phenomenon from the observatory roof but also using telescopes.
Visitors did need to book a place beforehand. Many people had never seen a partial eclipse before. The event was also streamed online.
The eclipse that took place during the lunch hour created great excitement at the St Lutgardis School in Antwerp. A telescope equipped with a sun filter had been set up on the playground. Pupils had also been handed protective eclipse glasses.
This is what they saw.
