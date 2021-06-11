Belgium to be among first countries in Europe to issue digital COVID certificate
From next Wednesday (16 June) Belgium will start issuing the European Digital COVID Certificate. The certificate that allows quarantine-free travel within the EU will be issued to people that have been fully immunised for at least two weeks, have had and recovered from coronavirus within the past 6 months or have had a PCR tests and tested negative for coronavirus prior to their departure. By starting to issue the digital certificates from 16 June, Belgium will become one of the first EU countries to do so. The announcement that the certificates will be issued from next Wednesday was made by the office of the Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon.
From 1 July the European Digital COVID Certificate will be issued and used by the authorities in all 27 EU member states. Belgium is to start issuing the certificate two weeks early.
The certificate will take the form of a QR code that can either be stored on a smartphone or printed out on paper. The exact detail on how the QR code can be requested still have to be released.
The Health Minister’s office said that between 16 June and 1 July those wishing to travel will need to check whether the country they intend to visit already accepts the certificate. People visiting Belgium that have the certificate will be able to use it from 16 June.