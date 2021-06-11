Belgium to be among first countries in Europe to issue digital COVID certificate

From 1 July the European Digital COVID Certificate will be issued and used by the authorities in all 27 EU member states. Belgium is to start issuing the certificate two weeks early.

The certificate will take the form of a QR code that can either be stored on a smartphone or printed out on paper. The exact detail on how the QR code can be requested still have to be released.

The Health Minister’s office said that between 16 June and 1 July those wishing to travel will need to check whether the country they intend to visit already accepts the certificate. People visiting Belgium that have the certificate will be able to use it from 16 June.