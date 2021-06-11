Coronavirus figures continue to fall sharply

On Wednesday 9 June (the latest date for which figures are available) 5,363,356 people in Belgium had been given at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 58.2% of the adult population and 46.6% of the population as a whole. 2,761,505 people in Belgium are fully immunised against coronavirus.

During the week from 4 to 10 June the country’s hospitals reported an average of 61 admissions per day. This is down 23% on the average for the previous week.

On Thursday 10 June the country’s hospitals reported 48 admissions of patients with COVID-19, a fall of 17 on Wednesday’s figures. 84 (-10) patients were discharged. This leaves 820 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. Since this time last week, the number of COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals has fallen by 23%. During the past week.

Of those hospitalised 302 COVID-19 patients are in ICUs, of whom 179 are on ventilators. The number of patients in ICUs has fallen by 17% during the past week.

During the week from 1 to 7 June an average of 11 people with COVID-19 died each day in Belgium. This is down 20% on the average daily death toll during the previous week. So far 25,068 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 1 to 7 June an average of 1,173 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 38% down on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 1,074,204 positive coronavirus test results have been recorded in Belgium.

During the week from 1 to 7 June an average of 43,400 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium. This is 8% down on the previous week. Of those tested 3.3% tested positive for the virus. This is below both the WHO’s 5% and the EDC 4% thresholds above which they deem an epidemic to be giving cause for concern.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.83. This means that every 100 infected with coronavirus infect a further 83 others.