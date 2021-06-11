Delta variant is gaining ground in Belgium

Meanwhile, the British coronavirus variant remains the most prevalent in Belgium, accounting for 82% of all coronavirus infections here. The so-called South American variant remains rare with just 1.3% of coronavirus infections being with this strain. 9% of coronavirus infections in Belgium are with the Brazilian variant of the virus.

"Variants come and go. The variant that has a slight edge on other variants due, for example, to it being more infectious or better able to bypass immunity wins. These variants are usually the ones that take up the epidemiological space. How large this space is depends on us through our behaviour. We rather than the variants define the curve”, Professor Van Gucht said.