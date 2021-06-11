Dogs and cats can also suffer from grass pollen allergies

The Mechelen (Antwerp Province) vet Bart Vander Kuylen told VRT Radio 2 Antwerp that a growing number of dogs and cats are suffering from hay fever. “During the past few years, I've been seeing this more and more often at my practice. Dogs don’t sneeze, but start itching terribly".

There is currently three times the normal level of grass pollen in the air and this is taking its toll on hay fever suffers be they two- or four-legged. Dr Bart Vander Kuylen told VRT Radio 2 that during the past few days he has been kept very busy dealing with dogs and cats that are suffering from allergic reactions to the pollen.

"Around this time of the year we send a lot of samples to the laboratory for an allergy tests. The result often shows that the pet is allergic to grass pollen. These tests are quite expensive, around 140 euro. While humans with hay fever sneeze or get red eyes, dogs and cats react quite differently. “

"With dogs and cats, the allergic reaction doesn’t manifest itself in the sinuses, but rather on the skin. They start to ich badly and have to scratch hard. Dog usually get it worse than cats do. Often people think that it is linked to the dog’s food, so they try something else of the start to google. But my advice remains come to the vet’s. The vet will ensure that your dog reacts less adversely to the pollen and that it is in less discomfort”, Dr Vander Kuylen told VRT Radio 2.