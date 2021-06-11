Police find knife and bloodied jersey at home of man suspected of killing mother of three

Although his solicitor says that his client denies any involvement in the attack that led to Ms Ouyahia’s death a knife and a jersey covered in blood were found during a search of the suspect’s home.

The man was aprehrended after acquaintances recognised him as a possible suspect. Shortly after his arrest he claimed that he had not left his home on the evening of the killing. However, this proved to be untrue as he was spotted on CCTV footage from the area where the Ms Ouyahia was stabbed.

Moreover, the blooded jersey is the same jersey that he was wearing on the CCTV footage. The jersey and the knife have been sent to the forensic lab. Meanwhile, the suspect remains in custody.

During a second search of the man’s home his laptop was taken away for examination. It is not clear whether the suspect knew Mounia Ouyahia.

Ms Ouyahia’s family have become civil party in the case which means that they will be given access to the case files. Her family wants answers about why she was killed.