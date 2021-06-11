Sciensano study finds that the vaccines are working

Since the start of the vaccination campaign Sciensano has been following so-called “breakthrough infections”, coronavirus infections among those that have already been immunised against the virus. The public health science institute found that no more that 3 out of every 1,000 people that had already been fully immunised became infected with coronavirus. Moreover, of these 2 out 3 showed no symptoms. This shows that the vaccines are proving highly effective in protecting us against the virus.

By linking the COVID-19 Vaccination Register to the database containing the coronavirus test results. Sciensano was able to find 4,526 cases of people that had been fully immunised, but tested positive for coronavirus. This is just 0.32% of the people that are considered to be fully immunised or just over 3 in every 1,000.

During the last week of May there were just 652 “breakthrough” infections out of a total of 27,979 positive coronavirus tests. This means that infections among those that had been fully immunised accounted for just 2.33% of the total number of positive coronavirus tests. As by then around 20% of the total population had been fully immunised this seems to prove that vaccination greatly reduces a person’s susceptibility to infection.