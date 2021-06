After the discovery of a rucksack that is believed to belong to Jürgen Conings, the search for the fugitive soldier at the Dilserbos continued late into Thursday evening. The rucksack was found around 1 kilometre from where Jürgen Conings abandoned his car when he disappeared almost 4 weeks ago. Inside the rucksack were medication that Jürgen Conings took for psychosis, ammunition and a P90 machine gun.