Ticket sales for Pukkelpop music festival get to under way from Wednesday

The organisers of the Pukkelpop music festival have announced that the sale of tickets for the festival will get under way next Wednesday. The festival that takes place at Kiewit, near Hasselt in Limburg Province will be held in August. Last week the Consultative Committee that decides on the measures and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus announced that from mid-August events with up to 75,000 participants will be allowed. Pukkelpop plans to operate at full capacity and will welcome 66,000 music-lovers each day. They will be able to enjoy performances by artists from home and abroad.