A12 motorway closed for 12 hours from 10pm on Saturday
The section of the A12 Brussels to Antwerp motorway between Breendonk (Antwerp Province) and Londerzeel (Flemish Brabant) will be closed for 12 hours from 10pm on Saturday evening. The road is being closed to allow the electricity grid maintenance company Elia to takedown high-tension cables that cross the motorway.
The work means that the motorway will be closed between Breendonk and Londerzeel.
The motorway will be closed from 10pm on Saturday until 10am on Sunday. Local diversion will be in place. Long distance traffic between Antwerp and Brussels is advised to use the E19 motorway instead of the A12.