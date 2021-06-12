Clairvoyant cat predicts victory for Belgium

Archilles, a Russian cat, with a talent for predicting the result of sports matches, is in no doubt. When he was asked to choose which team he believes will win this evening’s game between Russia and Belgium he went straight to the food dish to which a Belgian flag was attached. Archilles has already accurately predicted the result of the match between Italy and Turkey so his preference for Belgium that he expressed at a museum in Saint-Petersburg on Saturday morning will no doubt have got the Russians worried.