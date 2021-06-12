Federal PM gets coronavirus jab

The retired nurse Gaienne Hutse, who is also from Brakel, gave the Prime Minister his jab. Mr De Croo thanked her and all the other volunteers that staff the Zottegem Vaccination Centre.

He told VRT News that "We all want to be safe. The quicker people get vaccinated, the quicker we can all live freely again. This is also the case for people that aren’t vaccinated, for example young people. From July and August, we’re all going to be able to do a lot more and this is thanks to the fact that those that have been able to get vaccinated have done so”.

Mr De Croo also expressed understanding for those that postpone their second jab because they have holiday plans. “Vaccination is a priority, but I understand that sometimes people can’t plan their holiday differently due, for example, to professional reasons. This forms no restriction to them being able to travel, as you can also travel if you can provide a negative PCR test”.