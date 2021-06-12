Italian Flemings celebrate Squadra Azzura’s win

There was a party atmosphere in the Limburg municipality of Maasmechelen on Friday evening. Many people in and around Maasmechelen have Italian roots and they were overjoyed at the Italian national football team’s 3-0 victory in the opening match of the European Championships on Friday evening. After having watched the game inside bars or on pavement terraces many fans took to the streets to celebrate the Squadra Azzura’s convincing victory against Turkey.