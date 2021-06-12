Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised falls below 800

During the week from 5 to 11 June the country’s hospitals reported an average of 58 admissions per day. This is down 26% on the average for the previous week. On Friday 11 June the hospitals reported 47 admissions of patients with COVID-19. 88 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 770, a fall of 47 on the previous day’s figures. The number of people with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals has fallen by 24% during the past week.

Of those hospitalised 300 are on ICUs. 173 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on ICUs is down 12% on a week ago. The number of patients on ventilators is down 21%.

During the week from 2 to 8 June an average of 11 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 13% down on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,075 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 2 to 8 June an average of 1,079 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 37% on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic here in March 2020 1,074,988 positive test results have been recorded in Belgium.

Between 2 and 8 June an average of 42,700 tests were carried out each day. This is down 10% on the previous week. Of those tested 3.1% tested positive for coronavirus. This is well below the 5% threshold set by the WHO and the 4% threshold set by the European Centre for Disease Control above which they consider that an epidemic is giving cause for concern.

Meanwhile, the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium now stands at 0.80. This means that every 10 infected people infect a further 8 others.