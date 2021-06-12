Some disruption to public transport in Brussels during President Biden’s visit

From 1:30pm on Sunday a number of entrances to Metro stations on line 2/6 will be closed. Some bus routes will be subject to diversions. More information is available in real time on www.MIVB.be

From 12 noon until 10:30pm on Sunday the closure of the Jourdainplein means that busses 59, 60 and 80 will be diverted via the Leopold Park bus stop.

Between 8pm and 10pm busses 12,21,36,56,60 and 79 will be diverted via Maalbeek and in some cases will not run.

On Monday the Jourdainplein will be closed again from 7am to 1pm and busses 59, 60 and 80 will be once again diverted. This will also be the case on Tuesday morning from 7am until 12 noon.

From 8am to 8pm tram 62 will not travel further than the Da Vinci tram stop. The route 12 Airport Line bus will be diverted and the Raket, Bourget and Eurocontrol stops will not be served.

Between 11am and 12.30 bus 12,21,27 and 64 services will be either diverted or even aborted due to the closure of the Belliardstraat.

Between 3pm and 8pm bus routes 12, 21, 36, 56, 60 and 79 will as was the case on Sunday evening be diverted via Maalbeek.

On Tuesday services that pass by the Royal Palace face disruption. Routes 27 and 95 will be diverted via between the Troon and Grote Zavel stops, while routes 38 and 71 will be diverted between Koning and Naamsepoort. Bus 12 will terminate at Naamsepoort and bus 54 at Luxemburg.

The Schuman metro station will be closed from 10am to 3pm. Bus routes 12, 21, 36, 56, 60 and 79 will be diverted via Maalbeek.