Big Rom scores twice as Belgium start Euro 2020 campaign in style

Belgium remained calm in possession and found plenty of time and space against a Russian side that struggled to get a firm grip on the game.

It was no surprise when the second goal came, in the 34th minute, when Russia keeper Anton Shunin could only parry Thorgan Hazard's shot towards Thomas Meunier, who made no mistake.



The first half ended 2-0 to Belgium.

The second half saw Russia apply some pressure but Belgium coped easily. The game was done and dusted when Lukaku put the icing on the

with a well-taken effort after racing on to a through ball from Meunier.