Bronze for Belgium’s women’s and men’s hockey teams

On Saturday the Red Lions beat England 2-3 to take bronze. Belgium’s goals game from Boon on 12 and 52 minutes and Briels on 41 minutes. Both England’s goals (on 32 and 54 minutes came from Ward.

On Sunday morning the Red Panthers completed what or them has been a highly successful European Championships with a 3-1 victory against Spain.

Nelen opened the scoring for Belgium on 2-1 minutes with Raye making it 2-0 on 40 minutes. The Spaniards pulled one back on 46 minutes through Jimenez. However, the Red Panthers kept their cool and went 3-1 up three minutes later through Ballenghien. The bronze medal is the second medal won by our women’s team at a European Championships. In 2017 they took silver.