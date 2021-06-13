Fewer than 300 COVID-19 patients on ICUs

On Friday 11 July 5,528,994 people in Belgium had received at least 1 dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 60% of the adult population and 48% of the population as a whole. Of those vaccinated 2,970,665 are fully immunised.

During the week from 6 to 12 June an average of 52 with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium each day. This is 30% down on the average for the previous week. On Saturday 12 June the country’s hospitals reported 45 new admission of patients with COVID-19. 87 patients were discharged.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals to 721. The number of COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals has fallen by 30% during the past week.

Of those hospitalised 285 are on ICUs. 162 of these are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on ICUs has fallen by 15% during the past week. The number of patients on ventilators is down 22% on what it was a week ago.

During the week from 3 to 9 June an average of 10 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 26% on the average from the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,081 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 3 to 9 June an average of 984 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. Today is the first day since 14 September 2020 that the 7-day average for new infections has been below 1,000.

Between 3 and 9 June an average of 41,800 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 9% down on the previous week.

Of those tested 2.9% tested positive. The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.77. This means that every 100 people with coronavirus infect a further 77 others.