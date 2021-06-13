Fewer than 300 COVID-19 patients on ICUs
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further falls in the number of new infections, hospitalisations, and deaths.
On Friday 11 July 5,528,994 people in Belgium had received at least 1 dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 60% of the adult population and 48% of the population as a whole. Of those vaccinated 2,970,665 are fully immunised.
During the week from 6 to 12 June an average of 52 with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium each day. This is 30% down on the average for the previous week. On Saturday 12 June the country’s hospitals reported 45 new admission of patients with COVID-19. 87 patients were discharged.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals to 721. The number of COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals has fallen by 30% during the past week.
Of those hospitalised 285 are on ICUs. 162 of these are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on ICUs has fallen by 15% during the past week. The number of patients on ventilators is down 22% on what it was a week ago.
During the week from 3 to 9 June an average of 10 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 26% on the average from the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,081 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
During the week from 3 to 9 June an average of 984 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. Today is the first day since 14 September 2020 that the 7-day average for new infections has been below 1,000.
Between 3 and 9 June an average of 41,800 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 9% down on the previous week.
Of those tested 2.9% tested positive. The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.77. This means that every 100 people with coronavirus infect a further 77 others.