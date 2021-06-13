No EU country is vaccinating more quickly than Belgium

On Friday 1.27 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered per 100 people resident in Belgium. This compares to 1.18 in the Netherlands, 1.15 in Luxembourg and just 0.11 in Ireland.

In his post Mr Beke added that Flanders is vaccinating even more quickly than the country as a whole. Mr Beke said that “at this rate we will administer 1.3 million vaccines during the next two weeks, of which 1 million first doses. We expect that by the start of the summer on 21 June the percentage of those vaccinated (1 dose) will have reached 70% of the adult population in Flanders”.

Flanders also currently has among the highest percentages of people vaccinated in Europe. According to figures from the Flemish Care and Health Agency only Malta, Iceland and Hungary have a greater percentage of their populations vaccinated than is the case in Flanders. However, Hungary uses vaccines produced in Russia and China that have not been approved by the European Medicines Agency. Just behind Flanders are Wallonia and Finland.