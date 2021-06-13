The Askoy II nearly ready to take to the ocean again
The restoration of the Askoy II, an impressive yacht once owned by the late Jacques Breln is nearing competition. In the 1960’s the Askoy II was the largest yacht in Belgium. Jacques Brel bought the boat from the engineer and architect Hugo Van Kuyck in 1974.
Jacques Brel learned to sail in it and went with the Askoy II to the Marquesas Islands in French Polynesia. He sold the yacht in 1976.
The Askoy II lay for a decade rotting away on the seabed off New Zealand. Two West Flemish brothers Staf and Piet Wittervrongel had the boat raised from the seabed and began an ambitious and apparently successful restoration project.