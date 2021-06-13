US President arrives in Brussels on Sunday evening
The American President Joe Biden will touch down at Brussels Airport in Flemish Brabant on Sunday evening at the start of a two-day visit to Belgium. Needless to say, the strictest security measures will be in force during President Biden’s visit. As we reported on Saturday many busses and trams are being diverted and roads will be closed around the places the US President will visit.
He will be staying at the American Embassy in Central Brussels there and around The Hotel, where a number of his entourage will be staying security cordons will be in place.
This will also be the case around NATO HQ and in the area of Brussels that is home to the EU institutions. A strict parking ban that also includes bicycles and scooter will be in force in these areas.