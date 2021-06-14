59-year-old woman dies in road accident in Keerbergen

Both victims were travelling in a car that hit a concrete block at the side of the road. The driver of the car then lost control of his vehicle. The car then hit an electricity pole. The pole snapped and fell onto the car.

A 59-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene. The 60-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The man tested positive for alcohol and the Judicial Authorities immediately confiscate his driving licence for 14 days.