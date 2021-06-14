A record-breaking week for the region’s vaccination centres

The Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) hopes that by 21 June 70% of all adults in Flanders will have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. By Saturday 12 June more than 3.37 million people in Flanders had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 63% of the adult population and half of the population as a whole. Of these 1.8 million had been fully immunised. This is around a third of all adults in our region.

During the week commencing 21 June 659,000 people will be vaccinated. After this the pace of the vaccination campaign will slow down as fewer doses of coronavirus will be delivered.

Meanwhile, people under the age of 41 will be able to choose to be vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. They will be able to register their wish through the QVAX registration system. They will be asked to confirm that they are aware of the rare side-effect (blood clots,) that the vaccine has been found to have. Those that say that they have no objections to being given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine won’t necessarily be given it automatically. This will depend on availability of it and other vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine offers full immunisation after just one dose