Belgian economy recovering better than expected

The National Bank of Belgium (NBB) now predicts 5.5% economic growth for this year. This is 2% higher than the growth predictions made by the bank at the start of the year. NBB predicts 3.3% growth during 2022.

Last year the coronavirus crisis saw the Belgian economy contract by 6.2%. The Governor of the National Bank of Belgium Pierre Wunsch (photo above) told a press conference on Monday morning that “The structural damage caused by the pandemic could remain relatively limited”. Nevertheless, Mr Wunsch did concede that there is still some uncertainty with regard to the public health situation.

During the past few quarters, the Belgian economy has shown greater resilience than economies elsewhere in the Eurozone. One of the reasons for this is that the restrictions that were in force here to curb the spread of coronavirus were less severe that in many other Eurozone countries.

The recent reopening of the hospitality industry will serve to further fuel economic growth. The National Bank of Belgium has also noted a recovery in business and consumer confidence. Commercial investment is now back at the level it was prior to the public health crisis. Consumer spending could provide the motor to fuel further growth the next few quarters.