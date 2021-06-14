Brussels Airlines resumes flights to the USA

During the coming week Brussels Airlines will restart its thrice weekly service from Zaventem to New York as well as flying to Washington DC four times a week. However, the airline’s service to Montréal in Canada remains suspended for the time being.

Brussels Airlines says that ticket sales for its Washington DC service are doing well. The service is used mainly by business travellers and people transiting via Zaventem onto flights bound for Africa. The New York service is more popular with tourists and ticket sales here have been “rather slow”. Tourist travel from the US to Belgium and from Belgium to the US is currently banned so the slow start to ticket sales on the New York route comes as no surprise to Brussels Airlines.

During much of the coronavirus crisis Brussels Airlines has concentrated on essential flights, mainly to and from Africa. In February 2021 the airline’s network consisted of just 25 destinations. Since then, the airline has been scaling up. It hopes to be able to offer around 80 destinations by August.