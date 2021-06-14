Number of new coronavirus infections falls below 900/day

On Saturday 12 June (the latest date for which figures are available) 5,616,337 people had already received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 60.9% of the adult population and 48.7% of the population as a whole. Of those vaccinated 3,055,188 are fully immunised.

During the week from 7 to 13 June an average of 49 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 31% down on the figures from the previous week. On Sunday 13 June the country’s hospitals reported 25 admissions. 44 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals to 702. The number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals has fallen by 27% during the past week.

Of those hospitalised 274 are on ICU, of whom 162 are on ventilators. The number of patients on ICUs has fallen by 17% during the past week.

During the week from 4 to 10 June an average of 9 people with COVID-19 died each day in Belgium. This is 41% down of the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,088 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 4 to 10 June an average of 882 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 40% down on the average for the previous week. During the same period 40,900 coronavirus tests were carried out. This is 9% down on the previous week.

Of those tested 2.7% tested positive for coronavirus, a fall of 1.2 percentage points on the previous week.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.76. This means that every 100 people that have the virus infect a further 76 others.