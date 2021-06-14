Paul Delvaux mural at Ostend’s Kursaal now fully restored

A 69-year-old large mural painted by the artist Paul Delvaux has now been fully restored. The mural covers one of the interior walls in the Kursaal events hall in the West Flemish coast city of Ostend. The coronavirus crisis has meant that the Kursaal has been closed for a long period. The closure provided the opportunity to restore the mural that is 26 metres long and 5 metres high. The mural is in typical Delvaux style. The restoration has cost 80,000 euro.