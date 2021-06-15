Coronavirus vaccine without an appointment two evening’s this week
People that live in the Brussels-Capital Region, are over the age of 41 and have not yet been vaccinated against coronavirus will be able to get immunised without an appointment two evenings this week. The regional authority responsible for the coronavirus vaccination campaign in the 19 municipalities that make up Brussels has announced that on the evenings of Wednesday 16 June and Friday 18 June people over the age of 41 will be able to go to the vaccination centre on the Shetlanderdreef in Sint-Pieters-Woluwe.
No appointment will be needed and what’s more those that will be vaccinated will be given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Unlike the other vaccines used in the vaccination campaign the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose for full immunisation.
The appointment-free evening vaccination sessions for the over 41s will run from 5:30pm to 7:30pm on Wednesday 16 June and from 6:30pm to 8:30pm on Friday 18 June.
Only people officially resident in the Brussels-Capital Region will be vaccinated. Identity cards will be checked to make sure that those that turn up actually live in Brussels.
The regional authority responsible for vaccinations in Brussels announced the appointment-free vaccination sessions in a press statement released on Tuesday morning. Vaccination levels in Brussels are considerably lower than in Flanders and Wallonia.