Coronavirus vaccine without an appointment two evening’s this week

No appointment will be needed and what’s more those that will be vaccinated will be given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Unlike the other vaccines used in the vaccination campaign the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose for full immunisation.

The appointment-free evening vaccination sessions for the over 41s will run from 5:30pm to 7:30pm on Wednesday 16 June and from 6:30pm to 8:30pm on Friday 18 June.

Only people officially resident in the Brussels-Capital Region will be vaccinated. Identity cards will be checked to make sure that those that turn up actually live in Brussels.

The regional authority responsible for vaccinations in Brussels announced the appointment-free vaccination sessions in a press statement released on Tuesday morning. Vaccination levels in Brussels are considerably lower than in Flanders and Wallonia.