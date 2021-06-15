COVID-19: Hospital admissions under 50/day, 273 patients on intensive care wards

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues to progress in leaps and bounds. On Sunday 13 July (the latest date for which figures are available) 5,641,112 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 61.2% of the adult population and 49% of the population as a whole. 3,081,926 of these had been fully immunised.



During the week from 8 to 14 July an average of 49 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down 29% on the average for the previous week.

On Monday 14 June the country’s hospitals reported 40 admissions of patients with COVID-19. 22 patients were discharged. The figures relate to admissions and patients discharged on Sunday. This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals to 717. This is 26% down on a week ago.

Of those hospitalised 273 patients are on ICU wards. 155 of these are on ventilators. The number of patients on the country’s ICU wards has fallen by 22% during the past week.

During the week from 5 to 11 June an average of 8 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 41% down on the figures from the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,093 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 5 to 11 June an average of 801 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 42% down on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 1,076,579 people in Belgium have tested positive for coronavirus.

During the week from 5 to 11 June an average of 40,200 tests were carried out. This is 10% down on the previous week. Of those tested 2.5% tested positive for coronavirus. This is 1.2 percentage points down on the previous week.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus currently stands at 0.79. This means that every 100 people that are infected with the virus infect a further 79 others.