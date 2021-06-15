Flemish Government to pay 63 million euro to clear up PFOS pollution, 3M just 75,000 euro

Under the agreement the Flemish Government must stump up 63 million euro to clean up the PFOS pollution uncovered during the work on the Oosterweel Link in Antwerp. 3M must pay just 75,000 euro. The figures are provisional and could rise depending on the extent of the pollution. News of the agreement first appeared in Tuesday’s edition of the daily ‘De Standaard and has since been confirmed by VRT News sources.

During excavation work for the Oosterweel Link in Antwerp high concentrations of PFOS were found in the soil. PFOS is a chemical that is water, fat and dirt repellent. PFOS is also poisonous and can cause cancer. The chemicals came from the 3M plant in Zwijndrecht until 2002. High concentrations of PFOS have been found in a wide area around the factory.

On Monday it was decided that locals would no longer be able to eat eggs laid by their chickens or vegetables grown in their gardens. Studies have shown that there are high concentrations of PFOS elsewhere in Flanders.