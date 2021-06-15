King Filip welcomes US President Joe Biden at the Royal Palace

On Monday he attended the NATO Summit and on Tuesday afternoon he will attend a meeting with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen as well as an EU-US summit meeting.

On Tuesday evening President Biden will leave Brussels for the next leg of his European visit. He will fly to the Swiss city of Geneva where he will meet the Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

The US President was accompanied on his visit to the Royal Palace by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Also present were the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) and the Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès (Francophone liberal). The meeting at the Royal Palace was more than anything a courtesy call. It lasted around an hour.

Security around the Royal Palace was of course extremely tight. The square in front of the Palace was sealed off and snippers were in place on roofs of buildings near to the Palace.