President Biden attends EU-US summit in Brussels
After having met with Belgium’s Head of State King Filip at the Royal Palace in Brussels on Tuesday morning, the American President Joe Biden went to Brussels' European District for talks with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The EU-US summit meeting is the last of President Biden’s engagement in Brussels before he leaves for Geneva later on Tuesday afternoon. There he will meet with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The US President arrived at Europa Building just after noon and was greeted by Ms Von der Leyen and Mr Michel. With the coronavirus pandemic far from the corona-friendly nudging of elbows replaced the traditional handshake.
“Aren’t you sick of seeing me”, President Biden joked. Before he, Mr Michel and Ms Von der Leyen posed for a pre-summit photograph.
Mr Michel said “Dear Joe, you are back in Brussels and the US is back on the world stage. That is fantastic news”.
Ms Von der Leyen's tone was also positive "The fact that you are visiting us so early in your presidency emphasises your personal bond with Europe”.
The President of the European Commission briefly looked forward to the future and assured President Biden that the EU and the US are "friends and allies”.
President Biden stressed how important good relations with NATO and the EU are to him.