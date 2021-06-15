President Biden attends EU-US summit in Brussels

The US President arrived at Europa Building just after noon and was greeted by Ms Von der Leyen and Mr Michel. With the coronavirus pandemic far from the corona-friendly nudging of elbows replaced the traditional handshake.

“Aren’t you sick of seeing me”, President Biden joked. Before he, Mr Michel and Ms Von der Leyen posed for a pre-summit photograph.

Mr Michel said “Dear Joe, you are back in Brussels and the US is back on the world stage. That is fantastic news”.

Ms Von der Leyen's tone was also positive "The fact that you are visiting us so early in your presidency emphasises your personal bond with Europe”.

The President of the European Commission briefly looked forward to the future and assured President Biden that the EU and the US are "friends and allies”.

President Biden stressed how important good relations with NATO and the EU are to him.