Under 41s can now register through QVAX if they want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Currently people Belgium that are under the age of 41 are not given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. However, at the end of last week the Federal and regional health ministers decided that people under the age of 41 could be given the vaccine providing that they had no objections and that they were aware of the (very rare) side effects that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has.

From today it is possible for those under the age of 41 to formally agree to accept the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if they are offered it. They can do so when they register with QVAX. QVAX is the vaccination reserve list system used by most of the vaccination centres in Flanders. Brussels has its own reserve list registration system.

Those registering with QVAX will be able to tick a box stating that they are prepared to be vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People under the age of 41 that were registered with QVAX before today will be sent an email asking them if they wish to modify their registration to include an indication that they have no objections to being given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Stating that you have no objections to being given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine doesn’t necessarily mean that you will be given it as a matter of course. You may well be given one of the other coronavirus vaccines that have been cleared for use here.

Vaccines that are given to those that are registered with QVAX are given to the oldest people on the reserve list first. How many people under the age of 41 are able to be vaccinated earlier than would otherwise have been the case will depend on how many doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are delivered to Belgium during the coming weeks. The main advantage of vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is that it requires just one dose for a person to be fully immunised.