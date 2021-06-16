Extra jobs in justice department to have an impact on speeding motorists in Brussels, among others

The justice department has announced major investments to attract extra staff. There are some 1,400 new jobs involved in total, for the Belgian prisons, intelligence services and the judicial system. The aim of the latter is to reduce the enormous backlog and to get rid of the impunity.

By 2024, the justice department will get half a billion extra in cash. "After decades of cuts, we will do historic investments", Van Quickenborne told a press conference.

In Brussels, it can now take up to 9 years until your case can be treated. This time span has to become shorter, Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne underlines. For this reason, over 800 vacancies will apply to the judicial system (judges, magistrates, administrative staff...)