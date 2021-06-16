How to get your 'EU Digital Covid Certificate' for travel

If you meet one of these demands, you can apply for a Covid Certificate as from 10 a.m. You can get hold of a digital certificate or one on paper. The digital version can be downloaded via Covidsafe.be, where you can download an app to get hold of a QR code. You will have to prove your identity via an ID card or another tool like itsme.

Those preferring a paper version can call a telephone number to order one by post (count on a couple of extra days for the delivery). Flemish residents will have to call the number 078/78.78.50. For Brussels, this is 02/214.19.19. Those in Wallonia can call 071/31.34.93. The number should be available 24/7 to apply for the certificate (for other questions, choose office hours).

You can also try the websites mijnburgerprofiel.be or mijngezondheid.be for more information or for downloads.