'Egg protest action' in Zwijndrecht: "Many questions remain in PFOS case"

The poisonous PFOS chemical is the result of a historic pollution by the 3M factory. High levels were found in samples taken in a wide area around the site.

The case made the headlines during infrastructure works for the Oosterweel mobility project, for which a new tunnel has to be built.

Local residents are angry with the Flemish government because it concerns a long-time pollution. "If you look at the Flemish government's track record in the last 20 years, it turns out that they really want to push ahead with this Oosterweel project," one man said.

A woman told the VRT: "Will the digging works in the polluted area release more chemicals? Can I still eat vegetables from my garden? What about drinking water, can the children still play in the sand... many questions, but few answers."

Participants had painted messages on their eggs to address the government such as "shame on you" or showed posters saying "we are here for our great-great-great-grandchildren."

Watch the video here: