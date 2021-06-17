1722 line for non-urgent help activated after thunderstorm warning

Temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) today. The atmosphere will become more unstable, triggering thunderstorms as from the afternoon.

A yellow alert has been activated for blustery showers, possibly accompanied by heavy gusts of wind. The government has activated the telephone number 1722 for people who may suffer damage. The line was activated to make sure fire services will remain available for life-threatening situations.

The weather will remain unstable for the next couple of days, with possibly more showers. Temperatures will only drop substantially as from Monday.