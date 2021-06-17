Belgium's Red Devils take on Denmark in emotional match at Euro 2021
The European Championships are in their 7th day. The Belgian national football team clashes with Denmark at 6 p.m. in Copenhagen. It will be a game with a special touch, after the Danish star player Christian Eriksen collapsed in the first game due to a heart failure. He is now recovering in a hospital about 500 metres from the Parken Stadium where the match is played. He might even hear the round of applause for him in the 10th minute via his window.
Belgium won their opening game 3-0 against Russia. A new win would almost guarantee them a place in the last 16, even before their final group match against Finland next Monday.
Belgium can count on playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) again after a face injury. Will 'KDB' start the game? It was a major issue in the Belgian press. The same question goes for defensive midfielder Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund, who recovered "miraculously fast" from an Achilles tendon rupture, five months ago.
And what about "magician" Eden Hazard of Real Madrid? If he could find his best form again, he could make Belgium one of the big favourites to become European champions.
Denmark want to win to support Christian Eriksen. But at the top, there will be no time for emotions. "I will think about Christian, but during the game we will do what we can to win", Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku told reporters. "I will send Christian a message after the game."
Lukaku and Eriksen were team mates at Inter Milan; it remains to be seen whether Eriksen can make a comeback at the highest level. Eriksen will get a defibrillator implanted to avoid that a possible future heart failure would kill him.
In Copenhagen, fans painted a wall in Eriksen's honour (photo). Denmark desperately need a win after losing their opening game 0-1 against Finland, just hours after the dramatic incident with Eriksen.