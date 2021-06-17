Belgium's Red Devils take on Denmark in emotional match at Euro 2021

Belgium won their opening game 3-0 against Russia. A new win would almost guarantee them a place in the last 16, even before their final group match against Finland next Monday.

Belgium can count on playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) again after a face injury. Will 'KDB' start the game? It was a major issue in the Belgian press. The same question goes for defensive midfielder Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund, who recovered "miraculously fast" from an Achilles tendon rupture, five months ago.

And what about "magician" Eden Hazard of Real Madrid? If he could find his best form again, he could make Belgium one of the big favourites to become European champions.

Denmark want to win to support Christian Eriksen. But at the top, there will be no time for emotions. "I will think about Christian, but during the game we will do what we can to win", Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku told reporters. "I will send Christian a message after the game."

Lukaku and Eriksen were team mates at Inter Milan; it remains to be seen whether Eriksen can make a comeback at the highest level. Eriksen will get a defibrillator implanted to avoid that a possible future heart failure would kill him.

In Copenhagen, fans painted a wall in Eriksen's honour (photo). Denmark desperately need a win after losing their opening game 0-1 against Finland, just hours after the dramatic incident with Eriksen.