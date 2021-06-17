Belgium sheds red colour to turn amber on European Covid map

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has made its weekly update of the European corona map. Belgium has been welcoming a sharp fall in corona figures for some time now, and this shows on the new map. The colour of Belgium has been changed to orange instead of red.

The map is based on the 14-day notification rate, testing rate and test positivity. Not all European countries are using the map to decide on corona measures for travel, the Belgian virologist Steven Van Gucht says. "Some do, like Lithuania, Croatia and Cyprus. They may adapt their travel advice. But other countries use their own parameters. So it may be symbolic for a large part. But it reflects the improving situation in Belgium."

A large part of France has also turned orange. The whole country is now coloured amber, except for the greater Paris region.