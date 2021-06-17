Kevin De Bruyne inspires Belgium in comeback win against Denmark
In football, Belgium's Red Devils have beaten a strong Danish team 2-1 to take back-to-back wins at Euro 2021. It was playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, celebrating his comeback after a head injury, who made the difference for Belgium after the break. Belgium now have 6 points from 2 matches in their group and are guaranteed a place in the last 16.
Denmark took a thundering start. In Copenhagen's Park Stadium, packed with a crowd of 25,000, they played with a lot of energy and passion to honour their skipper Christian Eriksen, who is recovering from a heart failure in nearby hospital. The game was briefly stopped in the 10th minute for a round of applause for Eriksen, both by the public and by players from both sides on the pitch.
At that moment, the hosts were already 1-0 ahead after Yussuf Poulsen made the most of a blunder by Belgian central defender Jason Denayer. Poulsen scored after just 99 seconds, the second fastest goal in the history of the European football championships. Denmark could have made it two as they dominated play, but had to be content with 1-0 at the break.
Classy attacks
The tables turned after the break. First, substitute Kevin De Bruyne set up the equaliser by Thorgan Hazard after a strong Romelu Lukaku run, 1-1 on 54 minutes. Another classy attack resulted in De Bruyne's winner 15 minutes later. Denmark deserved better, but late attempts proved fruitless. Belgium also saw Axel Witsel make his long-awaited comeback after an Achilles tendon rupture.
Belgium are the second team to qualify for the next round, after Italy. Denmark are facing an uphill battle against Russia to qualify for the next round in their last match. Belgium will take on Finland in their final group match next Monday. The Belgian win triggered celebrations across the country.