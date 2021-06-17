Kevin De Bruyne inspires Belgium in comeback win against Denmark

Denmark took a thundering start. In Copenhagen's Park Stadium, packed with a crowd of 25,000, they played with a lot of energy and passion to honour their skipper Christian Eriksen, who is recovering from a heart failure in nearby hospital. The game was briefly stopped in the 10th minute for a round of applause for Eriksen, both by the public and by players from both sides on the pitch.

At that moment, the hosts were already 1-0 ahead after Yussuf Poulsen made the most of a blunder by Belgian central defender Jason Denayer. Poulsen scored after just 99 seconds, the second fastest goal in the history of the European football championships. Denmark could have made it two as they dominated play, but had to be content with 1-0 at the break.