Number of corona patients in hospital reaches 8-month low

Last week saw 40 hospital admissions each day on average, a drop of 25 percent on the week. Yesterday, just 27 hospitalisations were reported.

The total number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals has fallen to 592 now, a drop of 31 percent on the week. The last time we had a figure below the 600 mark, was at the end of September last year. 247 patients are still in intensive care. Last week, there 7 fatalities each day.

The number of new cases is also going the right way: the week average stands at 738 now, which is 43 percent down on the week. Almost 40,000 corona tests were taken each day.

Just over half of the total Belgian population has been vaccinated at present. If you only take into account the adults, this is about 63 percent.