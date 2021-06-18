1 person dead and around 20 injured as building collapses at Antwerp construction site
One person has died and another twenty people have been injured after a building that was under construction collapsed on a building site in the Nieuw Zuid area of Antwerp. Those injured in the accident that happened earlier on Friday afternoon are believed to be all construction workers that were working on the site. The emergency services have freed around ten people from the collapsed building, and they have been able to communicate with several others that are still trapped under the rubble. The authorities have asked people to avoid the area.
At around 2:45pm on Friday the Antwerp emergency services received reports of a building having collapsed in the Nieuw Zuid area that is located near to the city’s courthouse. Many new apartment blocks are being built in the area. However, the building that collapsed earlier today is, once completed, to have become part of the Zuidzin school.
The exact circumstances surrounding the accident are still unclear. Images shot by eyewitnesses appear to show the upper floor of the building collapsing. Scaffolding that had been put in place around the building has also collapsed.
As the building was still under construction there were builders on the site the collapse occurred. Initial reports state that 20 people have been injured. There injuries range from slight to serious.
The Antwerp Fire Service says that ten people have been rescued and that they are in contact with others that are still trapped. One person was found dead under the rubble.