1 person dead and around 20 injured as building collapses at Antwerp construction site

At around 2:45pm on Friday the Antwerp emergency services received reports of a building having collapsed in the Nieuw Zuid area that is located near to the city’s courthouse. Many new apartment blocks are being built in the area. However, the building that collapsed earlier today is, once completed, to have become part of the Zuidzin school.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident are still unclear. Images shot by eyewitnesses appear to show the upper floor of the building collapsing. Scaffolding that had been put in place around the building has also collapsed.

As the building was still under construction there were builders on the site the collapse occurred. Initial reports state that 20 people have been injured. There injuries range from slight to serious.

The Antwerp Fire Service says that ten people have been rescued and that they are in contact with others that are still trapped. One person was found dead under the rubble.