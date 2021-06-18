Flooding and disruption to road and rail traffic after Thursday night’s downpours

The A12 motorway was closed for several hours at Boom (Antwerp Province) after a tunnel flooded. The motorway reopened after a couple of hours. However, the closure led to long tailbacks.

On the railways there was disruption at numerous locations, including on the line between Tienen and Leuven (both Flemish Brabant). At around 8am on Friday morning the rail infrastructure company Infrabel’s spokesman Thomas Baeken told VRT News that “One track on the route is completely under water. We are trying to pump away the water as quickly as possible. We are providing a replacement bus service”.

Services on the line have since resumed. Services between Denderleeuw and Geraardsbergen (both East Flanders) have also been disrupted after lightning struck a signal box. There to a replacement bus service has been provided.

In Wallonia there are signalling issues at Ciney in Namur Province.

"My chickens have drowned”

Lightning struck a house at Haaltert, in East Flanders. This caused a fire, and the house was destroyed. The Flemish Brabant West Fire Service received 200 calls to deal with storm-related issues on their patch. The area around Ternat and Asse was hardest hit. In the East of Flemish Brabant there was some localised flooding at Glabbeek.

Henk Willocks from Merchtem (Flemish Brabant) lost 11 chickens when his garden was flooded. “The garden was completely flooded in about 10 minutes. My chickens has drowned. It’s awful. We live at the lowest point in Merchtem. This morning I have shouted and cried”, Mr Willocks told VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant.