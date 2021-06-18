Healthy falls in all the coronavirus figures
The latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium that have been released by the public health science institute Sciensano show further healthy falls across the board. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues to progress with leaps and bounds.
On Wednesday 16 June 5,896,988 people in Belgium had already received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 63.2% of the adult population and 51.2% of the population as a whole. Meanwhile 3,327,377 people in Belgium have been fully immunised.
During the week from 10 to 17 June an average of 33 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 38% down on the figures for the previous week. On Thursday 17 June the country’s hospitals reported 33 admissions of patients with COVID-19. 85 patients were discharged.
This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 555. This is the lowest figure since 23 September 2020 when there were 550 COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals.
Of those in hospital 236 are on ICUs, a fall of 22% on a week ago.
During the week from 8 to 14 June an average of 7 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 34% on the average for the previous week. So far 25,110 people in Belgium with COVID-19 have died.
During the week from 8 to 14 June an average of 671 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 43% down on the average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 39,500 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 9% down on the previous week.
Of those tested 2.2% tested positive for coronavirus, a fall of 1.1 percentage points on the previous week.
The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.71. This means that every 100 infected people infect a further 71 others.