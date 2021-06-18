Healthy falls in all the coronavirus figures

On Wednesday 16 June 5,896,988 people in Belgium had already received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 63.2% of the adult population and 51.2% of the population as a whole. Meanwhile 3,327,377 people in Belgium have been fully immunised.

During the week from 10 to 17 June an average of 33 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 38% down on the figures for the previous week. On Thursday 17 June the country’s hospitals reported 33 admissions of patients with COVID-19. 85 patients were discharged.

This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 555. This is the lowest figure since 23 September 2020 when there were 550 COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals.

Of those in hospital 236 are on ICUs, a fall of 22% on a week ago.

During the week from 8 to 14 June an average of 7 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 34% on the average for the previous week. So far 25,110 people in Belgium with COVID-19 have died.

During the week from 8 to 14 June an average of 671 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 43% down on the average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 39,500 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 9% down on the previous week.

Of those tested 2.2% tested positive for coronavirus, a fall of 1.1 percentage points on the previous week.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.71. This means that every 100 infected people infect a further 71 others.