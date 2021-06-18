More than 1.8 million people watch Red Devils beat Denmark on the VRT

Towards the end of the game the viewing figures peaked at 2,054,602 viewers. 82.6% of all people that were watching television in Flanders between 6pm and 8pm on Thursday evening were watching the match on the VRT.

Thursday evening’s game attracted more viewers than the opening game of the Red Devils’ Euro 2020 campaign. On Saturday evening 1,739,647 people watch Belgium’s convincing win against Russia. This is 80.5% of those that were watching TV in Flanders between 9pm and 11pm last Saturday.