Building at construction site in Antwerp collapses
At least three people got killed when a school building collapsed which was still under construction. Machines were deployed to search the rubble for victims as it was too dangerous to send rescue workers inside. Watch the first footage here.
Eye witnesses said that the roof came down first, after which the scaffolding collapsed. The school - an elementary school with the name 'Zuidzin' - was scheduled to open on 1 September.
